PennDOT: Bridge closing for 30 days in Fairview Twp. due to construction

A bridge will be closed for 30 days in Fairview Township due to construction work, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge that carries Siddonsburg Road over Bennett Run in Fairview Township will be shut down starting Thursday, according to a PennDOT news release.

A detour for motorists will use Lewisberry, Rosstown, Pinetown and Moores Mountain roads.

During the closure, PennDOT maintenance crews will perform underpinning and scour protection on the bridge.

