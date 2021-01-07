PennDOT: Lane restrictions will be in place on I-83 for pothole patching

Lane restrictions will be in place next week on Interstate 83 to allow for pothole repairs along the corridor, according to the Pennsylvania State Department of Transportation.

Restrictions at I-83 northbound between North George Street and Locust Lane in Manchester Township will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

This work is part of an ongoing $12 million project to relocate an existing ramp on North George Street to northbound I-83. It also includes the construction of a sound wall along the ramp, according to a PennDOT release.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.