PennDOT: One lane of Route 851 to close for construction

One lane of a portion of Route 851 will be temporarily closed for roadwork and a traffic shift, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

A single lane on Route 851 between Wolfe and Mount Airy roads will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday to allow for construction at the Interstate 83 Exit 4 interchange at Shrewsbury, PennDOT announced.

A traffic shift will be in place so construction workers can paint lines, adjust traffic signals and set up temporary barriers so traffic can be switched from the south side of Route 851 to the newly constructed north side, according to a news release.

The work is part of a $29.9 million project awarded to Kinsley Construction Inc. to reconstruct Exit 4 as a diverging diamond interchange, according to PennDOT. The project is expected to be completed by next fall.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.