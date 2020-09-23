PennDOT: Expect lane closure on portion of I-83 on Friday

A lane will be temporarily closed at a section of Interstate 83 on Friday while road repairs are completed, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The right travel lane of a portion of I-83 southbound near the Exit 4 off-ramp to Route 851 in Shrewsbury Township will be closed at 9 a.m. Friday, according to a news release.

The ramp will remain open while construction takes place.

The repairs are expected to be completed early afternoon, and and the lane will reopen to traffic, the release states.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.