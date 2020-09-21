Section of South Duke Street temporarily closing for road work

A portion of South Duke Street will be temporarily closed for repair work, according to York City Public Works.

South Duke Street between Newton Avenue and East King Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, a news release states.

Construction work is slated during those times at the intersection of South Duke Street and East King Street, according to the release.

