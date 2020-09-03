PennDOT: Bridge temporarily closed for construction in York Township

A detour is planned for a bridge that will be temporarily closed in York Township for a construction project, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The Days Mill Road bridge, spanning south branch of the Codorus Creek between Indian Rock Dam Road and Route 182, will be closed on Sept. 8.

A detour will be in place using Indian Rock Dam Road and Route 182, according to a PennDOT news release.

The bridge will undergo placement of a waterproof membrane and paving on the bridge deck while it is closed.

