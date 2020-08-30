PennDOT: Expect one-month detour at bridge in Shrewsbury Township

A one-month detour is planned at a bridge located on Toad Valley Road in Shrewsbury Township for construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The bridge, which spans Trout Run between Clearview Drive and Gantz Road, will be closed starting Thursday. The detour is expected to last through Oct. 2, PennDOT said in a news release.

A detour will be in place using Susquehanna Trail and Clearview Drive to Toad Valley Road.

