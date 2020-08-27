PennDOT: Motorists should expect night stoppages for I-83 bridge replacement

Nighttime stoppages are planned Sunday and Monday so a contractor can demolish an old Interstate 83 bridge spanning Route 851, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

Interruptions of up to 15 minutes will occur from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday and Monday night.

Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic, PennDOT said in a news release Wednesday.

The work is part of a $29.9 million project that includes replacing the northbound and southbound bridges that carry I-83 over Route 851.

The project is expected to be finished by summer of 2021.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.