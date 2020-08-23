PennDOT announces plans to replace 'deteriorating' bridge in Warrington Township

A deteriorating bridge in Warringtown Township is expected to be replaced in 2022, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Work on the bridge on Route 177 over Beaver Creek and Pinchot Lake in Warrington Township is slated to commence in the fall of 2022 and be completed in the spring of 2023.

Individuals are able to view plans for construction online until Sept. 20.

An online version of the plans, along with an interactive form to leave comments regarding the plans, can be found at PennDOT's District 8 website.

"The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project," a news release states.

The construction project includes replacing the bridge superstructure, which includes the bridge beams, deck and barriers.

The existing bridge was built in 1959, according to a news release.

The proposed detour route away from construction is 9 miles and will utilize state roads.

