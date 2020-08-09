PennDOT: Section of Route 616 to close for construction

A section of Route 616 will be closed for up to 64 days for bridge demolition work, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge carrying Route 616 over the southern branch of Codorus Creek near Seven Valleys will be closed starting Thursday.

Demolition work is slated at the site to remove an existing structure and replace it, PennDOT said in a news release.

While the portion of Route 616 remains closed, a detour will be in place that follows Main Street, Yellow Church Road, Larue Road and Seven Valleys Road.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.