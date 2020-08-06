PennDOT: Expect single-lane traffic at Mount Rose Avenue this weekend

Haines Road and Mount Rose Avenue will both be reduced to single lanes this weekend for construction to take place, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Work on Mount Rose Avenue will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and finish up at 6 a.m. Monday.

The eastbound lanes of Mount Rose Avenue will be completely reconstructed during the weekend roadwork, PennDOT said.

The traffic signal at the intersection of Mount Rose Avenue and Haines Road will be placed on flash mode and traffic will be controlled by flaggers, according to a news release.

