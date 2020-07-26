Route 15 project beginning expected to cause delays

A pavement project scheduled to begin Monday in Carroll Township is expected to cause traffic delays, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The project is slated to start July 27 on a 3.8-mile section of Route 15 in Carroll Township near Dillsburg, just south of the Cumberland County line at Yellow Breeches Creek. The work will extend to Gold Course Road.

Construction will include pavement preservation, concrete pavement patching, guard rail upgrades and drainage improvements, according to a news release.

Motorists traveling along that section of Route 15 can expect lane restrictions during the day and at night. Some left turn lanes will be closed and detoured, the release states.

The pavement project is expected to be completed in July 2021.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.