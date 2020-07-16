Road temporarily closed to entrance at Apple Hill Health Campus this weekend

A road leading to an entrance at Apple Hill Health Campus will temporarily be closed this weekend, according to a news release.

From 8:30 p.m. Friday until mid-afternoon Saturday, Monument Road will be closed from South George Street to the first entrance of the Apple Hill Health Campus.

The road closure is expected to last less than 24 hours, the release states.

Patients and visitors will need to use Grantley Road to access the Apple Hill Health Campus, located at 25 Monument Road.

Apple Hill Health Campus has been undergoing construction on its new heart and vascular center.

The new center is expected to open by early 2021, a news release states.

