PennDOT: Expect detours when traveling Mount Rose Avenue this weekend

The northern leg of Haines Road will be closed this weekend for construction on Mount Rose Avenue, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The section of Haines Road will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

A detour will be in place using Route 462, Route 24 and Route 124, and Mount Rose Avenue will be reduced to a single lane during construction, the release states.

Drivers traveling north on Haines Road will have to make left or right turns at the intersection with Mount Rose and will not be able to drive straight through the intersection, PennDOT said.

