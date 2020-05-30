Flagger David Reburn of York City works a construction site on Mount Rose Avenue in Spring Garden Township last week. (Photo: Bill Kalina — bkalina@yorkdispatch.com)

PennDOT is warning drivers to expect a change in the traffic flow along sections of Route 74 as repairs begin Monday.

Sections of Route 74 from Broadway Street and Route 24 through Red Lion and Dallastown boroughs, to the intersections of South Queen Street and Locust Hill Road in York Township are being repaired, according to a news release.

While there won't be lane restrictions between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., there will be single-lane restrictions during work hours.

Work on the $2.7 million project is expected to finish by October, the release states.

