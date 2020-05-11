CLOSE

Construction continues at the Mount Rose Avenue, I-83 junction after Governor Wolf allowed certain projects to resume following the COVID-19 shutdown. York Dispatch

Sections of Cool Creek Road and Hellam Street in Wrightsville and Hellam Township are getting repairs, which will cause traffic delays for commuters, PennDOT said. 

The road work, which started Monday, will include lane restrictions during the day that will allow for two-way traffic from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to a news release.

The project is expected to be finished by October, said Mike Crochunis, a spokesperson for PennDOT.

Sections of Hellam Street from Cool Creek Road to the Veterans Memorial Bridge and a section of Cool Creek Road from Mount Pisgah Road to Route 462 will be repaired.

The $3 million project was awarded to Pennsy Supply Inc., of Lebanon County in January. 

Work on the project will be in compliance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including rules for social distancing, use of face coverings and personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

