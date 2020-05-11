CLOSE Construction continues at the Mount Rose Avenue, I-83 junction after Governor Wolf allowed certain projects to resume following the COVID-19 shutdown. York Dispatch

Sections of Cool Creek Road and Hellam Street in Wrightsville and Hellam Township are getting repairs, which will cause traffic delays for commuters, PennDOT said.

The road work, which started Monday, will include lane restrictions during the day that will allow for two-way traffic from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to a news release.

The project is expected to be finished by October, said Mike Crochunis, a spokesperson for PennDOT.

More: Feds OK I-83 widening project expected to displace nearly 100 homes and businesses in Springetts

More: PennDOT to resume work on section of Route 24 in York County

(Photo: )

Sections of Hellam Street from Cool Creek Road to the Veterans Memorial Bridge and a section of Cool Creek Road from Mount Pisgah Road to Route 462 will be repaired.

The $3 million project was awarded to Pennsy Supply Inc., of Lebanon County in January.

Work on the project will be in compliance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including rules for social distancing, use of face coverings and personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/traffic/2020/05/11/penndot-road-repair-project-wrightsville-area-start-monday/3105920001/