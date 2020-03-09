. (Photo: .)

All lanes are now open after a crash on Route 30 eastbound closed one lane of the road.

The crash occurred at 5:37 a.m. Monday near the ramp at the West Market Street exit. One lane is closed, according to 511PA.com.

The scene was cleared by 7:30 a.m.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/traffic/2020/03/09/traffic-alert-crash-route-30-causing-traffic-jam/4998617002/