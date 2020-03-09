Traffic Alert: Lanes reopened after crash on Route 30 causes traffic jam
All lanes are now open after a crash on Route 30 eastbound closed one lane of the road.
The crash occurred at 5:37 a.m. Monday near the ramp at the West Market Street exit. One lane is closed, according to 511PA.com.
The scene was cleared by 7:30 a.m.
