Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
PennDOT: 18-month project in Wrightsville area to start next week
Tina Locurto, York Dispatch
Published 12:43 p.m. ET March 9, 2020
Sections of Cool Creek Road and Hellam Street in Wrightsville and Hellam Township are getting repairs, which will cause traffic delays for commuters, PennDOT said.
Starting Monday, March 16, commuters should expect a change in traffic flow as work gets underway for the construction project.
Sections of Hellam Street from Cool Creek Road to the Veterans Memorial Bridge and a section of Cool Creek Road from Mount Pisgah Road to Route 462 will be repaired, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The $3 million project was awarded to Pennsy Supply Inc., of Lebanon County. Work is scheduled to be completed by mid-August 2021, the release states.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/traffic/2020/03/09/penndot-18-month-project-wrightsville-area-start-next-week/5000391002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments