"The Veterans Memorial Bridge connecting Wrightsville on the York side, and Columbia in Lancaster County carries PA Route 462 across the Susquehanna River. Opened in 1930, the bridge parallels the piers that held the original bridge, burned by Union troops during the Civil War in 1863 to keep Confederates from crossing the river." (Photo: "John A. Pavoncello", "John A. Pavoncello - jpavoncell)

Sections of Cool Creek Road and Hellam Street in Wrightsville and Hellam Township are getting repairs, which will cause traffic delays for commuters, PennDOT said.

Starting Monday, March 16, commuters should expect a change in traffic flow as work gets underway for the construction project.

Sections of Hellam Street from Cool Creek Road to the Veterans Memorial Bridge and a section of Cool Creek Road from Mount Pisgah Road to Route 462 will be repaired, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The $3 million project was awarded to Pennsy Supply Inc., of Lebanon County. Work is scheduled to be completed by mid-August 2021, the release states.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/traffic/2020/03/09/penndot-18-month-project-wrightsville-area-start-next-week/5000391002/