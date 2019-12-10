Buy Photo crash logo (John A. Pavoncello photo) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A crash on Susquehanna Trail has shut a portion of the road because power lines were down, York County 911 dispatchers said.

The crash, which occurred about 12:28 p.m. Dec. 10, closed a portion of Stewartstown Road in Shrewsbury Township.

There are no injuries reported, dispatchers said.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/traffic/2019/12/10/traffic-alert-crash-susquehanna-trail-closes-road/4385895002/