Traffic moving after crash cleared on Interstate 83 near Yocumtown
Traffic is now moving after a morning crash near Yocumtown on Interstate 83 was cleared
The crash was first reported around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18. Cars were backed up near Exit 34 in the area of Robin Hood Drive and Perry Drive.
I-83 cleared up around 9 a.m., according to PennDOT.
