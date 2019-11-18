Traffic is backed up from a mult-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 northbound near Exit 33, Yocumtown. Photo courtesy of 511pa.com. (Photo: Submitted)

Traffic is now moving after a morning crash near Yocumtown on Interstate 83 was cleared

The crash was first reported around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18. Cars were backed up near Exit 34 in the area of Robin Hood Drive and Perry Drive.

I-83 cleared up around 9 a.m., according to PennDOT.

