Multi-vehicle crash causing traffic delays on I-83
A multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 83 is causing major traffic delays, PennDOT said.
The crash occurred around 5:40 a.m., and caused a lane closure southbound between Arsenal Road (Route 30) and Market Street exits.
There are still delays as of 8 a.m.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/traffic/2019/11/12/multi-vehicle-crash-causing-traffic-delays-83/2572454001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.