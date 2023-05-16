Live York County primary election results coming in

Staff report

York County's election results are available after the final polling place closes.

That was Conewago Township 1, which was open until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after road construction prevented access to the precinct earlier in the day.

Now that that precinct has closed, election results are beginning to fill in on the York County elections website.

Find the election results for your school district and municipality at https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/PA/York/117795/web.317647/#/summary.