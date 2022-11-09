Smucker wins reelection in Pa. 11th District

Staff and wire reports

WASHINGTON — Republican Lloyd Smucker has won reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District.

"As a Republican hearing from voters, the No. 1 concern is rising prices. That was definitely the theme today at the polls," Smucker said at a Republican watch party at Wisehaven Event Center in York Township before polls closed. "I think it's going to be a really strong turnout for Republican candidates on the ballot."

Smucker said Republicans had laid out a plan to bring down inflation, create a safe nation and hold President Joe Biden's administration accountable.

"It feels like a really, really great night for Republicans," Smucker said at the watch party. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment after the Associated Press called the race in his favor.