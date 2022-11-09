Live election results from York County

Staff report

Polls in Pennsylvania close at 8 p.m., and results will start rolling in soon after that.

Around 5:30 p.m., York County's voting officials said turnout has been steady, and no major issues had been reported.

For live results from York County, click here.

Final numbers will take several hours and possibly days to come in as workers process mail-in and absentee ballots and reconcile provisional ballots cast at polling places. York County had received approximately 34,500 mail-in ballots by 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to Chief Clerk Greg Monskie.

At the polls, Mike and Denise Melhorn, both voting at Conewago Township 1, said they voted for Republicans. “The economy’s lousy and just in general we vote Republican, but more importantly we’re big fans of Trump” Mike said.

Judith McCormick-Higgins campaign treasurer Carol Bair at a watch party for the Democratic candidate for the state Senate. “I really think she did a fantastic job and she has a lot of support in the area and outside the area,” Bair said.

McCormick-Higgins herself was optimistic a little before polls close. She said she’s had Republicans and independents tell her “you sound sane, I could vote for you.” “What do you even say to that?”

