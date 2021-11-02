Election Day turnout flags in the wake of 2020 presidential race

For many York County voters on Tuesday, it was just another ordinary year of waiting in lines and filling in ballots with permanent marker.

But for Chilean-born Fernanda Andrea Brito-Muñoz, it was special.

It was her first election voting as a resident of the United States.

“It feels good to vote," said Brito-Muñoz, of Spring Garden Township. "It gives you a sense of responsibility and belonging.”

Blustery wind and light rain didn't stop Brito-Muñoz from voting on Tuesday — but some York County voters appeared to be staying home.

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said even though she could only speculate until official numbers came through after 8 p.m., she expected turnout to fall between roughly 25% to 27%.

“From my perspective, the better the turnout the more engaged our voters are," Wheeler said. "And so it doesn’t discourage me, but I would love to see us get 77% voter turnout like we had with the presidential election."

Of course, it was impossible to make an apples-to-apples comparison: Presidential elections usually drive higher turnout than those held in off-years. Las year, some districts saw hundreds of new or long-dormant voters who waited up to four hours to cast their ballot last year.

Wheeler said Tuesday's weather conditions didn't help either.

“That does tend to impede people turning out to vote in the polls," she said.

For example, at York City 6 — Crispus Attucks on Duke Street — election officials working the polls told The York Dispatch that only 28 voters had shown up as of 2:30 p.m.

Robin Tunney, of York City, was one of those voters at Crispus Attucks.

She said she votes in every election and she was disappointed in the low turnout at her polling location.

“I’m a little disappointed that more people aren’t turning out. We had a good turnout last November for the presidential election — but that's not the only thing that matters," Tunney said. "I think people need to have a voice instead of sitting back and complaining about how things are.”

While some locations reported low in-person turnout by the afternoon, Wheeler provided some context into how many York County residents requested mail-in ballots.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year, many York County residents sought mail-in ballots as opposed to waiting in person.

This November, mail-in ballots fell to roughly a third of last year's numbers. York County sent out about 30,000 mail-in or absentee ballots and received about 70% of those back as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wheeler said.

Last November, mail-in ballots totaled around 76,000.

The combined in-person and mail-in votes won't be finalized until Wednesday, however.

“Things are steady, but again it's certainly not like a presidential year turnout," Wheeler said.

With no specific issues to report, Wheeler said by 3 p.m. she had visited nine polling locations.

She specifically noted visiting polling locations within the Central York School District — which has a highly contested race of candidates vying for spots on the school board.

Although candidates and representatives from both sides canvassed outside polling locations, Wheeler said she was impressed by the professionalism and respect among the crowd.

Though some voters — like Brito-Muñoz and Tunney — came out to vote in order to exercise their civic right, other voters had specific motivations and reasons for coming out.

In Central York School District, the election comes amid a particularly fraught time.

In the past few months, at least four long-serving administrators have retired or resigned.

Additionally, the current Republican-dominated school board faced protest and widespread scrutiny for a resource ban that it ultimately reversed. Most recently, that board spent $2,000 to join an amicus brief alleging that state health officials don't have the authority to require masking in schools.

Christina Bowie, of Manchester Township, said she's never voted in an off-year election but chose to this year as a direct response to the Central York school board.

Her brother-in-law, Corey Thurman, is a candidate seeking a spot on the board.

With her own children in the district, Bowie said educating herself of issues that could directly affect her motivated her to come out Tuesday.

“I just think that it's important for us to look at the people who are seated and make a decision when it comes to our kids' education," Bowie said.

