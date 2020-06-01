Buy Photo A New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State took place at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The York County Elections & Voter Registration office has processed and mailed over 54,000 ballots ahead of Tuesday's primary election.

Mail-in and absentee ballots are being accepted via mail by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters who choose to submit their ballots into a secure drop box, however, have different deadlines based on the location they choose, according to a news release.

Ballots can be dropped off in person from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the York County Administrative Center, located at 28 E. Market St.

Voters also can drop off ballots in the lobby of York County's facility at Pleasant Valley Road, located 2401 Pleasant Valley Road, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters who requested a mail-in or absentee ballot but are unable to return it to the Voter Registration and Elections Department by the Tuesday deadline, can instead cast the ballot at their polling location. It will be counted as a provisional ballot.

Mail-in and absentee ballots will not be accepted at polling locations.

This year’s influx of mail-in ballots can cause a delay in the reporting of election results on the night of the primary, the release states.

