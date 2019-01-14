LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Gov. Tom Wolf will officially be sworn in for his second term in office alongside his soon-to-be Lt. Gov. John Fetterman Tuesday, Jan. 15, in the state Capitol's East Wing.

Wolf, a Democrat, defeated former Republican Sen. Scott Wagner last November by more than 17 points. Fetterman defeated the embattled former Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in the May primary elections by clinching roughly 40 percent of the vote.

PHOTOS: Wolf visits the inaugural stage before tomorrow's event
Gov. Tom Wolf and his wife Frances visit the inauguration ceremony stage outside the state capitol Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Wolf's second inauguration ceremony is Tuesday, Jan. 15. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf and his wife Frances visit the inauguration ceremony stage outside the state capitol Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Wolf's second inauguration ceremony is Tuesday, Jan. 15. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Tony Karantonin secures a banner atop bleacher seating at the inauguration ceremony stage outside the state capitol Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. He and his wife Maria are members of the of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 98. Wolf's second inauguration ceremony is Tuesday, Jan. 15. Bill Kalina photo
Tony Karantonin secures a banner atop bleacher seating at the inauguration ceremony stage outside the state capitol Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. He and his wife Maria are members of the of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 98. Wolf's second inauguration ceremony is Tuesday, Jan. 15. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Gov. Tom Wolf visits the inauguration ceremony stage outside the state capitol Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Wolf's second inauguration ceremony is Tuesday, Jan. 15. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf visits the inauguration ceremony stage outside the state capitol Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Wolf's second inauguration ceremony is Tuesday, Jan. 15. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Maria Karantonin secures a banner atop bleacher seating at the inauguration ceremony stage outside the state capitol Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. She and her husband Tony are members of the of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 98. Wolf's second inauguration ceremony is Tuesday, Jan. 15. Bill Kalina photo
Maria Karantonin secures a banner atop bleacher seating at the inauguration ceremony stage outside the state capitol Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. She and her husband Tony are members of the of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 98. Wolf's second inauguration ceremony is Tuesday, Jan. 15. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
A worker places seating in front of the inauguration ceremony stage outside the state capitol Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in preparation for Tom Wolf's second inauguration ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 15. Bill Kalina photo
A worker places seating in front of the inauguration ceremony stage outside the state capitol Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in preparation for Tom Wolf's second inauguration ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 15. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    The ceremonial day for the two York natives, titled "Moving Pennsylvania Forward," consists of three events:

    • Swearing-in ceremony at noon in the Capitol's East Wing, 501 N. Third St., Harrisburg. Doors open at 10 a.m., and guests must be seated by 11:30 a.m. The ceremony will take place at noon. 
    • Governor's residence open house from 2-4 p.m. at 2035 N. Front St., Harrisburg.
    • Inaugural celebration from 7-11 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg.

    During the nighttime celebration, a handful of local talents will provide entertainment —including The Roots, a Grammy-award winning band from Philadelphia. Other performers include:

    • DJ Headrush, an emcee from Philadelphia.
    • Katie Schreckengast, winner of Miss Pennsylvania 2017 and saxophone soloist from Palmyra, Lebanon County.
    • The Rossums, a gospel group from York County.
    • Bluestone, a bluegrass band with members from Adams and York counties.
    • YWCA Temple Guard Drill Team, a march and dance performing group from York County.

    The inauguration will be streamed live at www.governor.pa.gov/live/.

    Political and investigative reporter Logan Hullinger will also be tweeting live about the inauguration and the following events, beginning with the swearing-in ceremony at noon. Follow his tweets here:

