Gov. Tom Wolf's campaign committee has announced a line-up of events dubbed "Moving Pennsylvania Forward" to mark the Democrat's second swearing-in ceremony.

Both Wolf and Lt. Gov.-elect John Fetterman will attend the events Tuesday, Jan. 15, according to a Thursday, Dec. 6 press release.

“This inauguration is about the people of Pennsylvania, and Gov. Wolf is looking forward to engaging with Pennsylvanians throughout the day as we celebrate the beginning of his second term of moving Pennsylvania forward," wrote Rob Ghormoz and Giancarlo Stefanoni, co-executive directors of the committee.

The following events are scheduled:

Swearing-in ceremony at noon in the Capitol's East Wing, 501 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg. Doors open at 10 a.m. and guests must be seated by 11:30 a.m. The ceremony will take place at noon.

Governor's residence open house from 2-4 p.m. at 2035 N Front St., Harrisburg.

Inaugural celebration from 7-11 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, 2300 N Cameron St., Harrisburg.

Additional details will be posted on the inauguration website at https://www.wolfinauguration.com/. Those interested in volunteering or sponsoring the events can also do so on the website.

Tickets will be available to the public starting Monday, Dec. 17. The swearing-in ceremony and open house are free to the public, but inaugural celebration tickets will cost $100 per person.

Seniors and students with a valid identification receive a half-off discount.

