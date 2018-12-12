LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Gov. Tom Wolf's campaign committee has announced a line-up of events dubbed "Moving Pennsylvania Forward" to mark the Democrat's second swearing-in ceremony.

Both Wolf and Lt. Gov.-elect John Fetterman will attend the events Tuesday, Jan. 15, according to a Thursday, Dec. 6 press release.

“This inauguration is about the people of Pennsylvania, and Gov. Wolf is looking forward to engaging with Pennsylvanians throughout the day as we celebrate the beginning of his second term of moving Pennsylvania forward," wrote Rob Ghormoz and Giancarlo Stefanoni, co-executive directors of the committee.

More: York County congressmen, Wolf honor former President George H.W. Bush

More: Wolf’s 2nd term comes with evolving GOP identity in Capitol

More: Gov. Tom Wolf wins re-election bid against Wagner

The following events are scheduled:

  • Swearing-in ceremony at noon in the Capitol's East Wing, 501 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg. Doors open at 10 a.m. and guests must be seated by 11:30 a.m. The ceremony will take place at noon. 
  • Governor's residence open house from 2-4 p.m. at 2035 N Front St., Harrisburg.
  • Inaugural celebration from 7-11 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, 2300 N Cameron St., Harrisburg.
PHOTOS: Wolf election party celebrates a win
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Gov. Tom Wolf takes the stage to give a victory speech during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Gov. Tom Wolf takes the stage to give a victory speech during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman embrace during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman embrace during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Wolf campaign Deputy Communications Director Karissa Hand cheers returns during the Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Tom Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
The Wolf campaign Deputy Communications Director Karissa Hand cheers returns during the Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Tom Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gov. Tom Wolf greets York County Commissioner Doug Hoke and supporter Genevieve Ray during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Gov. Tom Wolf greets York County Commissioner Doug Hoke and supporter Genevieve Ray during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with State Representative Carol Hill-Evans during his campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with State Representative Carol Hill-Evans during his campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman greet supporters during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman greet supporters during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with former York County Democratic Party chairman Bob Kefauver during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with former York County Democratic Party chairman Bob Kefauver during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with York City Mayor Michael Helfrich after Wolf gave a victory speech during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with York City Mayor Michael Helfrich after Wolf gave a victory speech during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jennifer Wilburne and her husband Drew of Harrisburg socialize during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Jennifer Wilburne and her husband Drew of Harrisburg socialize during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Juanita Kirkland of York City watches returns with her husband Kerry during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Juanita Kirkland of York City watches returns with her husband Kerry during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sari Stevens of Camp Hill and Liz Alex of York, left, hug during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Sari Stevens of Camp Hill and Liz Alex of York, left, hug during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Harry Young, left, and Eric Gutshall, both of Harrisburg, socialize during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Harry Young, left, and Eric Gutshall, both of Harrisburg, socialize during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ken Jarin and Robin Wiessmann of Bucks County watch returns during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Ken Jarin and Robin Wiessmann of Bucks County watch returns during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gov. Tom Wolf campaign hosts an Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Gov. Tom Wolf campaign hosts an Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gov. Tom Wolf hugs his second cousin Fran Polk of North Codorus Township during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Gov. Tom Wolf hugs his second cousin Fran Polk of North Codorus Township during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with family friend David Hickoff of York Township during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with family friend David Hickoff of York Township during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gov. Tom Wolf campaign hosts an Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Gov. Tom Wolf campaign hosts an Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gov. Tom Wolf campaign hosts an Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Gov. Tom Wolf campaign hosts an Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman shake hands during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman shake hands during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Additional details will be posted on the inauguration website at https://www.wolfinauguration.com/. Those interested in volunteering or sponsoring the events can also do so on the website.

    Tickets will be available to the public starting Monday, Dec. 17. The swearing-in ceremony and open house are free to the public, but inaugural celebration tickets will cost $100 per person.

    Seniors and students with a valid identification receive a half-off discount.

    — Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

    CLOSE

    Meet our staff: Logan Hullinger John Pavoncello, The York Dispatch

     

     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/politics/elections/2018/12/12/wolf-announces-moving-pennsylvania-forward-events-inauguration-day/2275705002/