Rep. Hill-Evans named secretary of Pa. Legislative Black Caucus
State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans is fresh off winning re-election in the 95th District, and now she has been named the secretary of the Pennsylvania Black Legislative Caucus.
Hill-Evans was already a caucus member, but state Rep. Stephen Kinsey, D-Philadelphia, now the caucus chairman, made the announcement she would be moving up the ladder in a Wednesday, Nov. 14, press release.
The Black Legislative Caucus was founded in 1973 to "serve as an information and advocacy vehicle to advance the interests of African-American, Latino and other minority residents of Pennsylvania," the release states.
The caucus also awards annual scholarships to African-American students who plan to attend state universities.
"As a member, I am proud of the work we have already accomplished, and in my new role, I look forward to broadening awareness of individuals whose civil liberties have been violated,” Hill-Evans said. “I thank my colleagues and constituents for entrusting me to represent the interests of fairness and equality for all.”
Hill-Evans was first elected to her seat in 2016, which covers York City — where roughly 60 percent of the population belongs to a minority group — as well as Spring Garden Township, parts of West Manchester Township and West York.
She was the first African-American from York County to be elected to the General Assembly.
— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs