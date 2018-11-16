Buy Photo Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, of the 95th House District, speaks during the Legislative Panel Discussion on the State Budget as the York County Economic Alliance hosts its Spring Legislative Luncheon at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans is fresh off winning re-election in the 95th District, and now she has been named the secretary of the Pennsylvania Black Legislative Caucus.

Hill-Evans was already a caucus member, but state Rep. Stephen Kinsey, D-Philadelphia, now the caucus chairman, made the announcement she would be moving up the ladder in a Wednesday, Nov. 14, press release.

The Black Legislative Caucus was founded in 1973 to "serve as an information and advocacy vehicle to advance the interests of African-American, Latino and other minority residents of Pennsylvania," the release states.

The caucus also awards annual scholarships to African-American students who plan to attend state universities.

"As a member, I am proud of the work we have already accomplished, and in my new role, I look forward to broadening awareness of individuals whose civil liberties have been violated,” Hill-Evans said. “I thank my colleagues and constituents for entrusting me to represent the interests of fairness and equality for all.”

Hill-Evans was first elected to her seat in 2016, which covers York City — where roughly 60 percent of the population belongs to a minority group — as well as Spring Garden Township, parts of West Manchester Township and West York.

She was the first African-American from York County to be elected to the General Assembly.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/politics/elections/2018/11/16/rep-carol-hill-evans-fresh-off-winning-her-unopposed-95th-district-house-race-and-now-she-officially/2004171002/