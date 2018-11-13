PHOTOS: Midterm Election 2018
Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman shake hands during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman shake hands during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Scott and Tracy Wagner thank their supporters after losing the PA governor race to incumbent Tom Wolf, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Scott and Tracy Wagner thank their supporters after losing the PA governor race to incumbent Tom Wolf, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Wolf campaign Deputy Communications Director Karissa Hand cheers returns during the Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Tom Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
The Wolf campaign Deputy Communications Director Karissa Hand cheers returns during the Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Tom Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman embrace during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman embrace during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
State House candidates Steve Snell, left, and Michael Wascovich talk at a Democratic Watch Party at Rockfish Public House in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
State House candidates Steve Snell, left, and Michael Wascovich talk at a Democratic Watch Party at Rockfish Public House in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
State House candidate Sarah Hammond talks with Bob Kefauver, former chairman of the Democratic Party of York County, at a Democratic Watch Party at Rockfish Public House in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
State House candidate Sarah Hammond talks with Bob Kefauver, former chairman of the Democratic Party of York County, at a Democratic Watch Party at Rockfish Public House in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
State Senate candidate Judith Higgins talks with Charlie Lytle, husband of state house candidate Delma Rivera-Lytle, at a Democratic Watch Party at Rockfish Public House in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
State Senate candidate Judith Higgins talks with Charlie Lytle, husband of state house candidate Delma Rivera-Lytle, at a Democratic Watch Party at Rockfish Public House in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf campaign hosts an Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf campaign hosts an Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf campaign hosts an Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf campaign hosts an Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
State House candidate Delma Rivera-Lytle and Democratic campaign volunteer Christopher Rowe of York City watch returns at a Democratic Watch Party at Rockfish Public House in the city Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
State House candidate Delma Rivera-Lytle and Democratic campaign volunteer Christopher Rowe of York City watch returns at a Democratic Watch Party at Rockfish Public House in the city Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Ken Jarin and Robin Wiessmann of Bucks County watch returns during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Ken Jarin and Robin Wiessmann of Bucks County watch returns during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf campaign hosts an Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf campaign hosts an Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with family friend David Hickoff of York Township during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with family friend David Hickoff of York Township during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf hugs his second cousin Fran Polk of North Codorus Township during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf hugs his second cousin Fran Polk of North Codorus Township during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Harry Young, left, and Eric Gutshall, both of Harrisburg, socialize during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Harry Young, left, and Eric Gutshall, both of Harrisburg, socialize during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Sari Stevens of Camp Hill and Liz Alex of York, left, hug during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Sari Stevens of Camp Hill and Liz Alex of York, left, hug during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Juanita Kirkland of York City watches returns with her husband Kerry during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Juanita Kirkland of York City watches returns with her husband Kerry during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with York City Mayor Michael Helfrich after Wolf gave a victory speech during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with York City Mayor Michael Helfrich after Wolf gave a victory speech during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with State Representative Carol Hill-Evans during his campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with State Representative Carol Hill-Evans during his campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with former York County Democratic Party chairman Bob Kefauver during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with former York County Democratic Party chairman Bob Kefauver during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Jennifer Wilburne and her husband Drew of Harrisburg socialize during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Jennifer Wilburne and her husband Drew of Harrisburg socialize during the Wolf campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman greet supporters during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman greet supporters during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf greets York County Commissioner Doug Hoke and supporter Genevieve Ray during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf greets York County Commissioner Doug Hoke and supporter Genevieve Ray during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf takes the stage to give a victory speech during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf takes the stage to give a victory speech during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Jeff Bartos thanks his supporters and running mate Scott Wagner, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jeff Bartos thanks his supporters and running mate Scott Wagner, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Scott Wagner and running mate Jeff Bartos thank their supporters after losing the PA governor race to incumbent Tom Wolf and running mate John Fetterman, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Scott Wagner and running mate Jeff Bartos thank their supporters after losing the PA governor race to incumbent Tom Wolf and running mate John Fetterman, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Waiting for candidate for governor Scott Wagner, Jim Phipps of York Township, has served the York County Republican Party for 37 years, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Waiting for candidate for governor Scott Wagner, Jim Phipps of York Township, has served the York County Republican Party for 37 years, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Stan Saylor, R-Windsor Township, was reelected to his seat in the House of Representatives for the 94th District Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Stan Saylor, R-Windsor Township, was reelected to his seat in the House of Representatives for the 94th District Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Seth Grove, R-York, returns to his seat serving the 196 District in the PA House of Representatives, after running unopposed, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Seth Grove, R-York, returns to his seat serving the 196 District in the PA House of Representatives, after running unopposed, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Kristin Phillips-Hill, R- Jacobus, retained her 93 District PA House seat defeating Democratic challenger Judith Higgins, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Kristin Phillips-Hill, R- Jacobus, retained her 93 District PA House seat defeating Democratic challenger Judith Higgins, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jeff Bartos thanks his supporters and running mate Scott Wagner, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jeff Bartos thanks his supporters and running mate Scott Wagner, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Scott and Tracy Wagner, along with their family, thank their supporters after losing the PA governor race to incumbent Tom Wolf, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Scott and Tracy Wagner, along with their family, thank their supporters after losing the PA governor race to incumbent Tom Wolf, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Scott and Tracy Wagner thank their supporters after losing the PA governor race to incumbent Tom Wolf, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Scott and Tracy Wagner thank their supporters after losing the PA governor race to incumbent Tom Wolf, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Scott and Tracy Wagner thank their supporters after losing the PA governor race to incumbent Tom Wolf, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Scott and Tracy Wagner thank their supporters after losing the PA governor race to incumbent Tom Wolf, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Scott Wagner and running mate Jeff Bartos thank their supporters after loosing the PA governor race to incumbent Tom Wolf and running mate John Fetterman, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Scott Wagner and running mate Jeff Bartos thank their supporters after loosing the PA governor race to incumbent Tom Wolf and running mate John Fetterman, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Scott Wagner greets supporters following his loss to incumbent Tom Wolf in the PA governor's race, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo``
Scott Wagner greets supporters following his loss to incumbent Tom Wolf in the PA governor's race, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Scott Wagner, R-York, spends a moment with is father Jack after conceding the governor's race to incumbent Tom Wolf, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo``
Scott Wagner, R-York, spends a moment with is father Jack after conceding the governor's race to incumbent Tom Wolf, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gov. Tom Wolf turns in his voter card after voting at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf turns in his voter card after voting at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with the media after voting at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with the media after voting at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf votes at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf
Gov. Tom Wolf is surrounded by cameras before voting at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf is surrounded by cameras before voting at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Rep. Dawn Keefer, R - Dillsburg, talks with pollster Steve Becker, also of Dillsburg, outside the Franklin Township polling location, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo``
Rep. Dawn Keefer, R - Dillsburg, talks with pollster Steve Becker, also of Dillsburg, outside the Franklin Township polling location, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo`` The York Dispatch
Yard signs for mostly Republican candidates line the road outside the Franklin Township polling location in Dillsburg, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo``
Yard signs for mostly Republican candidates line the road outside the Franklin Township polling location in Dillsburg, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo`` The York Dispatch
Gov. Tom Wolf is greeted by minority inspector James Kinder while voting at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf is greeted by minority inspector James Kinder while voting at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with Judge of Elections John Brenner before voting at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with Judge of Elections John Brenner before voting at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Gov. Tom Wolf and his wife Frances arrive at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf to vote on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf and his wife Frances arrive at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf to vote on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Gov. Tom Wolf is greeted by a voter at the Eagle Fire Company poll in Mount Wolf on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf voted there with his wife Frances. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf is greeted by a voter at the Eagle Fire Company poll in Mount Wolf on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf voted there with his wife Frances. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Congressional candidate Jess King hugs supporter Fred Owens of Hellam Township at her campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Congressional candidate Jess King hugs supporter Fred Owens of Hellam Township at her campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Congressional candidate Jess King mugs for a photo with volunteers Amber Moskos and Joseph Benge outside a polling place in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. The Red Lion High School seniors have been with the campaign since the spring. Bill Kalina photo
Congressional candidate Jess King mugs for a photo with volunteers Amber Moskos and Joseph Benge outside a polling place in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. The Red Lion High School seniors have been with the campaign since the spring. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York County Field Organizer George Sanders works with field intern Brooke Furley at Congressional candidate Jess King's campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Furley is a Penn State York student. Bill Kalina photo
York County Field Organizer George Sanders works with field intern Brooke Furley at Congressional candidate Jess King's campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Furley is a Penn State York student. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Congressional candidate Jess King talks with volunteers at her campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Congressional candidate Jess King talks with volunteers at her campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Congressional candidate Jess King high fives George Sanders, York County field organizer, as he enters the polls to vote in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Congressional candidate Jess King high fives George Sanders, York County field organizer, as he enters the polls to vote in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Congressional candidate Jess King greets volunteers at her campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Congressional candidate Jess King greets volunteers at her campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Congressional candidate Jess King talks with volunteer Jay Mackley of Red Lion at her campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Congressional candidate Jess King talks with volunteer Jay Mackley of Red Lion at her campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Democratic 47th District state House candidate Michael Wascovich, left, greets Gary Johnson, center, and Veronica Johnson, both of Manchester Township, prior to the Johnson's casting their votes in the midterm election at Zion Lutheran Church in Manchester Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Democratic 47th District state House candidate Michael Wascovich, left, greets Gary Johnson, center, and Veronica Johnson, both of Manchester Township, prior to the Johnson's casting their votes in the midterm election at Zion Lutheran Church in Manchester Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Midterm election 2018 in Hellam Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Midterm election 2018 in Hellam Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Tracy Wagner, left, looks on as her husband, Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Tracy Wagner, left, looks on as her husband, Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Tracy Wagner, left, looks on as her husband, Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Tracy Wagner, left, looks on as her husband, Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner, right, and his wife Tracy make their way into their polling location at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center to vote in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner, right, and his wife Tracy make their way into their polling location at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center to vote in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner exits his polling location at after casting his vote in the midterm election at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner exits his polling location at after casting his vote in the midterm election at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Midterm election 2018 in Hellam Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Midterm election 2018 in Hellam Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Midterm election in York County, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Midterm election in York County, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Tracy Wagner, left, looks on as her husband, Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Tracy Wagner, left, looks on as her husband, Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Midterm election in York County, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Midterm election in York County, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Midterm election in York County, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Midterm election in York County, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Arnold Anstine, left, represents Republican 94th District state House race candidate Stan Saylor as he greets voter John Stewart before Stewart casts his vote in the midterm election at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Arnold Anstine, left, represents Republican 94th District state House race candidate Stan Saylor as he greets voter John Stewart before Stewart casts his vote in the midterm election at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Democratic 94th District state House candidate Steve Snell greets arrivals before they cast their midterm election vote at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Democratic 94th District state House candidate Steve Snell greets arrivals before they cast their midterm election vote at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
"Red or blue?," said Jean Poholsky, left, of Windsor Township, when greeted by Democratic 94th District state House candidate Steve Snell, before casting her vote in the midterm election, at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
"Red or blue?," said Jean Poholsky, left, of Windsor Township, when greeted by Democratic 94th District state House candidate Steve Snell, before casting her vote in the midterm election, at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Democratic 94th District state House candidate Steve Snell, left, chats with Jean Poholsky, of Windsor Township, before Poholsky votes in the midterm election, at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Democratic 94th District state House candidate Steve Snell, left, chats with Jean Poholsky, of Windsor Township, before Poholsky votes in the midterm election, at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Jean Poholsky, left, of Windsor Township, shares a laugh with Democratic 94th District state House candidate Steve Snell, before casting her vote in the midterm election, at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Jean Poholsky, left, of Windsor Township, shares a laugh with Democratic 94th District state House candidate Steve Snell, before casting her vote in the midterm election, at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Midterm election signs in Windsor Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Midterm election signs in Windsor Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Midterm election in York County, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Midterm election in York County, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Democratic 47th District state House candidate Michael Wascovich, left, greets Lisa Smeltzer, right, and her daughter Jade Collier, both of Manchester Township, prior to the duo casting their votes in the midterm election at Zion Lutheran Church in Manchester Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Democratic 47th District state House candidate Michael Wascovich, left, greets Lisa Smeltzer, right, and her daughter Jade Collier, both of Manchester Township, prior to the duo casting their votes in the midterm election at Zion Lutheran Church in Manchester Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Democratic 47th District state House candidate Michael Wascovich, right, greets Helen Smoker, of Manchester Township, prior to the Smoker casting her vote in the midterm election at Zion Lutheran Church in Manchester Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Democratic 47th District state House candidate Michael Wascovich, right, greets Helen Smoker, of Manchester Township, prior to the Smoker casting her vote in the midterm election at Zion Lutheran Church in Manchester Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    York County Democrats and Republicans saw mixed results in last week's midterm elections, but politicos say one thing is for sure: President Donald Trump made voters from both parties flock to the polls.

    The York County Office of Elections and Voter Registration reports 55.8 percent of register voters participated in the Tuesday, Nov. 6, elections — more than a 10-point increase from the 45.3 percent who turned out in the 2014 midterms.

    The office's website only lists data dating back to 2006, and this year's midterm turnout was the highest in that 12-year period in years without a presidential election.

    No further data: County spokesman Mark Walters said the county doesn't have earlier voter turnout data to confirm whether or not it was a record, citing state law that only requires counties to hold onto turnout data for 22 months after an election.

    Wanda Murren, spokeswoman of the Pennsylvania Department of State, said it would take weeks for the department to excavate earlier data. The York Dispatch has filed a Right-To-Know Law request for voter turnout data dating back to 1968.

    Murren added the department doesn’t yet have this year's statewide midterm election turnout numbers, and she didn't know when the numbers will be available.

    But the Senate race featuring Democratic incumbent Bob Casey Jr. and GOP challenger Lou Barletta had more voter participation than any other race, and that contest can be used as an early reference point.

    According to unofficial results from the Department of State, 4,935,119 votes were cast in that race — or 57.3 percent of Pennsylvania's 8,610,119 registered voters.

    Trump's role: Jeff Piccola, chairman of the York County Republican Committee, mostly attributed the surge in voter participation to Trump's involvement in the midterms.

    Midterm elections historically have lower voter participation than presidential elections: the 2016 presidential elections attracted 70.8 percent of voters in York County and 70.1 percent statewide.

    More: Dem and Republican leaders: Midterm enthusiasm high in York County

     "Typically, midterms are run on local issues and with local personalities, incumbents and so forth," Piccola said. "The president nationalized the midterm elections."

    Trump campaigned heavily on behalf of Republican congressional candidates nationwide, including here in Pennsylvania. Piccola said such campaigning drew more interest and inspired more people to vote.

    The president gave vocal support to Senate candidate Rep. Lou Barletta and gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner.

    Vice President Mike Pence also campaigned for Republicans Rep. Scott Perry and Rep. Lloyd Smucker in their 10th and 11th District races, respectively.

    More: Pence stumps for Perry, Smucker in visit to Lancaster

    But Democrats received their own helping hands, with former President Barack Obama stumping for Gov. Tom Wolf and former Vice President Joe Biden endorsing George Scott in the 10th District race.

    The high-level politicians' influence had mixed results in York County.

    While Wolf and Casey won their re-election efforts, Republicans swept the remaining  races locally, with the exception of state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City, who was unopposed in her re-election bid. 

    Piccola said regardless of the outcome, Trump played a dominating role in bringing the elections into the spotlight by "making it quite clear the election was important for the advancement of his agenda."

    That agenda, which Piccola said touts border security, tax cuts and regulatory reform, appealed to the "overwhelmingly Republican" county, where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats 151,270 to 103,669.

    Trump's role in Democratic campaigns: But along the campaign trail, the Democratic party used a different take on Trump's agenda to garner votes — a take that was rooted in opposition to the president since the 2016 elections.

    "This year, turnout across the country was up, and I think that was based on the current administration and whether the candidates were supporting or resisting it," said Chad Baker, chairman of the York County Democratic Party.

    He added midterm elections are always important, but he agreed Trump shed more light on them than previous presidents, which could've helped boost turnout.

    Another aspect of the race that stuck out, Baker said, was that the local Democratic party gave voters options, putting seven candidates on the Democratic ticket to challenge Republican incumbents, some of whom have been in office for decades.

    "When it's not a competitive race, you're not turning people out," he said.

    More: Trump, social media drive surge in Pennsylvania's young voter ranks

    But despite Democrats losing all of their contested state House and Senate races, Baker noted the party made progress compared to previous midterm elections.

    "From top to bottom, we had a solid slate of candidates who were challenging incumbents on the issues," he said. "Don't see this election as a failure. This is about a movement, not a moment."

    'One word: Trump': G. Terry Madonna, director of the Franklin & Marshall College Center for Politics and Public Affairs in Lancaster, agreed with the two party leaders about Trump's influence.

    "There isn't any other way to reach a conclusion," Madonna said. "This was all driven by one word: Trump. The turnout went up everywhere; this was an election heavily driven on a referendum on the president."

    The analyst and pollster pointed out York County saw two of its own run for governor, but he said that "didn't play a significant role" compared to Trump.

    Echoing Piccola's point about Trump's campaigning, Madonna added, 'There's no doubt the president exercised an initiative in the likes of which we had not seen. He went all out. You saw the president everywhere, and the coverage was beyond extensive."

    To continue to boost election enthusiasm, and more importantly voter participation, Baker said the Democratic Party plans to continue heavy voter outreach, place as many candidates on the ticket as possible and hold incumbents accountable.

    Piccola emphasized continued interest from high-level politicians and heavy campaigning to keep up the Republican majority at the polls locally.

    But Madonna said "it's too early to say" whether the enthusiasm will hold for future elections.

    — Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.


     

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/politics/elections/2018/11/13/politicos-trump-catalyst-high-york-county-voter-turnout/1976264002/