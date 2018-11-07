In this Oct. 6, 2018 photo, Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania speaks to a party committeeman at a rally with volunteer canvassers, in Harrisburg, Pa. A court-ordered redrawing of Pennsylvania's House districts has forced several Republican congressmen, including Perry, into more competitive seats and helped establish Pennsylvania as a key state for Democrats aiming to recapture the House majority. (AP Photo/Marc Levy) (Photo: Marc Levy / AP)

Three-term Republican Rep. Scott Perry pulled off a slim victory over Democrat George Scott to win the 10th District race Tuesday, Nov. 6, in what was called one of the most competitive races in the state.

Like many Republicans nationwide, Perry ran on a platform of a booming economy and the policies of President Donald Trump in hopes of maintaining his U.S. House seat.

The election results, although neck and neck, showed that such a platform was effective enough to earn him another term. Perry pulled in 51.4 percent of the votes, with Scott garnering 48.6 percent.

The district comprises northern York County along with parts of Cumberland and Dauphin counties, including Harrisburg.

Neither Perry, R-Carroll Township, nor his campaign responded to multiple phone calls and emails for comment.

Going into Election Day, Scott had been riding on the momentum of recent polling, election forecasts and superior fundraising efforts in hopes of stripping the incumbent of his seat.

Most recently, on Monday, Nov. 5, the independent political analytics newsletter The Cook Political Report changed the election forecast of the race from "lean Republican" to "Republican toss-up."

Buy Photo U.S. congressional candidate George Scott poses at his headquarters in Harrisburg on Friday, August 24, 2018. He is attempting to oust incumbent Rep. Scott Perry in the 10th District. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

But that momentum fell short Tuesday, with Scott conceding during his watch party after Perry was declared the projected winner shortly before midnight.

Before speaking of his loss, the Democrat focused on the bright side of things: The Democratic Party's success nationwide.

The party is set to pick up enough seats win a majority in the House, and that accomplishment along with his own campaign's efforts deserve recognition, he said.

"There is indeed a blue wave unfolding across the country, but that wave just didn't quite make it to the shores here in the 10th Congressional District," Scott said. "But we can't hang our heads, because all of you have put southcentral Pennsylvania on the political map."

Instead of criticizing his opponent, Scott urged voters to remain politically active, hold Perry accountable on his promises and assure that the Republican represents the district well.

"This is a call to action for each and every one of you," he said. "As citizens, as voters, we can and must hold Rep. Perry accountable going forward."

After thanking each member of his campaign team and family by name, he assured the crowd he would continue to serve the people through ways other than representing them in Congress.

"I got into this race to serve people," Scott said. "It's kind of what I do. I'm going to continue to do that in my life. I'm deeply thankful for this life-changing experience."

.— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

