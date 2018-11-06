Buy Photo U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker greets supporters after his 11th Congressional District debate with challenger Jess King at Eastern York High School Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. The event was sponsored by WGAL-TV and the York County Economic Alliance. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster, is projected to win re-election in the 11th District.

Smucker faced Democrat Jess King in Tuesday's election. King conceded the election around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

At 10:50 p.m., Smucker had 57.8 percent of the votes to King's 42.2 percent, according to The Associated Press.

The new 11th District covers southern York County and all of Lancaster County.

