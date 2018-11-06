Share This Story!
Smucker projected to win re-election in 11th District
Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster, is projected to win re-election in the 11th District.
Wire reports
Published 10:41 p.m. ET Nov. 6, 2018 | Updated 10:51 p.m. ET Nov. 6, 2018
Smucker faced Democrat Jess King in Tuesday's election. King conceded the election around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.
At 10:50 p.m., Smucker had 57.8 percent of the votes to King's 42.2 percent, according to The Associated Press.
The new 11th District covers southern York County and all of Lancaster County.
