Buy Photo Republican incumbent candidate Scott Perry greets a supporter while another takes a photo with Vice President Mike Pence after the two spoke during Pence's stop at Lancaster Airport in Lititz Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. The two rallied with candidate Lloyd Smucker during the event. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Republican Rep. Scott Perry has squeaked past a Democratic challenger to win a fourth term in central Pennsylvania.

Perry beat Democrat George Scott by a razor-thin margin on Tuesday in the 10th District, which includes the cities of York and Harrisburg.

The state Supreme Court redrew the district after it ruled the boundaries of Pennsylvania's congressional districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered by Republicans in 2011. Perry's district picked up tens of thousands more registered Democrats, giving Democrats hope that Scott could beat Perry.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/politics/elections/2018/11/06/perry-wins-close-race-10th-district/1915070002/