Live election results from York County and across Pa.
Click here after polls close at 8 p.m. to see live statewide results from the Pennsylvania Department of State.
Click here after 9 p.m. to view live York countywide results from the York County Voting and Elections Office.
And click here after polls close to see live York County results by district.
