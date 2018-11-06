CLOSE GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner votes, makes Election Day pitch to Pennsylvanians Jana Benscoter, 717-505-5438/@jbenz51

Shirley Pond, a Republican committee woman, votes Nov. 6 at the Porter Sidelings Fire Co. in Heidelberg Township. (Photo: Lindsay VanAsdalan)

York County poll workers reported heavy turnout this morning despite a stormy start to Election Day.

Chris Mummert, judge of elections at Porters Sidling Fire Co. in Heidelberg Township, said she thinks early voting has been higher than during previous midterm elections.

It was heavy for the hour after polls opened at 7 a.m., she said, and she expects it to pick up again in the evening.

Paul King, who was representing the York County Republican Central Committee of Heidelberg Township at the polling site, said he had seen close to 100 voters in that first hour.

Some of them darted into the fire station, shaking off the rain.

“Nice day, huh?” one said.

At Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Spring Garden Township, judge of elections Rob Stuart said about 18 percent of the 1,940 people registered to vote at the polling site had already shown up by 10:45 a.m.

He said he expects about 60 percent turnout by the time polls close at 8 p.m., which would be unusually high for a midterm election, which typically would draw about 40 percent.

Many of the voters at the Hollywood Drive church agreed this election is more significant than past midterms.

“I think something really has to change,” said Norma Mangan.

On why she voted, Carole Borsch got right to the point: “To get rid of Trump.”

Chris McCleaf said he voted for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, adding he did not care for Republican challenger Scott Wagner.

But at The Salvation Army polling site in York City, Brenda Fanale said she voted for Wagner after supporting Wolf in the previous election, citing concern about property taxes.

Also at the Salvation Army, Wormley Dyquil said he voted today to stand up to President Donald Trump, whom he likened to a bully.

CLOSE York City voter Wormley Dyquil said he voted today to stand up to President Donald Trump. Jana Benscoter, 717-505-5438/@jbenz51

At the Hanover Municipal building polling site, a steady stream of voters moved quickly through the lines right after the polls opened.

Shirley Pond, a local Republican committeewoman, said she thinks this midterm election has more significance than previous ones, and the decisions made today could make or break what she sees as progress.

“A lot of things have changed last year for the better,” she said.

Gregory A. Lightner acknowledged there have been issues, but he thinks bipartisanship can move the country forward.

“I just hope that everyone takes their liberty and right to vote seriously, and gets out today to vote,” he said.

Back at the Heidelberg Township polling place, Tara Wenzel was dressed in red, white and blue to “inspire” fellow voters.

CLOSE Tara Wenzel dressed to inspire Nov. 6 at the Porter Sidelings Fire Co. polling place in Heidelberg Township. Lindsay C. VanAsdalan, 717-505-5450/@lcvanasdalan

“The most important thing to me is to hopefully see the country pull together,” she said. “… The divisiveness in the country right now is very sad to me, and I really would like to see, whoever goes into office, I really would like to see them try to pull the country together.”

Others at the fire station said they were voting with their children or grandchildren in mind.

Kim Minetola said she didn’t start voting in midterm elections until she had children.

“It’s their future,” she said.

Charlie Matthews said he’s voting for his children and grandchildren, and one issue important to him is more background checks for weapons.

“I think it’s ridiculous; we don’t need assault rifles,” he said, adding only police of the military need such weapons.

Twenty-year-old Katie Molison was voting in her first midterm election.

She said she was voting because it’s the right thing to do, and “I don’t want a Democrat to win.”

Buy Photo Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner cast his vote at 7 a.m. Nov. 6 at York College's Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/politics/elections/2018/11/06/heavy-turnout-reported-york-county-polling-sites/1900779002/