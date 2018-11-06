PHOTOS: Midterm Election 2018
Gov. Tom Wolf is greeted by minority inspector James Kinder while voting at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf is greeted by minority inspector James Kinder while voting at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with Judge of Elections John Brenner before voting at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with Judge of Elections John Brenner before voting at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Gov. Tom Wolf and his wife Frances arrive at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf to vote on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf and his wife Frances arrive at Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf to vote on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Gov. Tom Wolf is greeted by a voter at the Eagle Fire Company poll in Mount Wolf on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf voted there with his wife Frances. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf is greeted by a voter at the Eagle Fire Company poll in Mount Wolf on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf voted there with his wife Frances. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Congressional candidate Jess King hugs supporter Fred Owens of Hellam Township at her campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Congressional candidate Jess King hugs supporter Fred Owens of Hellam Township at her campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Congressional candidate Jess King mugs for a photo with volunteers Amber Moskos and Joseph Benge outside a polling place in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. The Red Lion High School seniors have been with the campaign since the spring. Bill Kalina photo
Congressional candidate Jess King mugs for a photo with volunteers Amber Moskos and Joseph Benge outside a polling place in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. The Red Lion High School seniors have been with the campaign since the spring. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York County Field Organizer George Sanders works with field intern Brooke Furley at Congressional candidate Jess King's campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Furley is a Penn State York student. Bill Kalina photo
York County Field Organizer George Sanders works with field intern Brooke Furley at Congressional candidate Jess King's campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Furley is a Penn State York student. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Congressional candidate Jess King talks with volunteers at her campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Congressional candidate Jess King talks with volunteers at her campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Congressional candidate Jess King high fives George Sanders, York County field organizer, as he enters the polls to vote in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Congressional candidate Jess King high fives George Sanders, York County field organizer, as he enters the polls to vote in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Congressional candidate Jess King greets volunteers at her campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Congressional candidate Jess King greets volunteers at her campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Congressional candidate Jess King talks with volunteer Jay Mackley of Red Lion at her campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Congressional candidate Jess King talks with volunteer Jay Mackley of Red Lion at her campaign headquarters in Red Lion on midterm Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Democratic 47th District state House candidate Michael Wascovich, left, greets Gary Johnson, center, and Veronica Johnson, both of Manchester Township, prior to the Johnson's casting their votes in the midterm election at Zion Lutheran Church in Manchester Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Democratic 47th District state House candidate Michael Wascovich, left, greets Gary Johnson, center, and Veronica Johnson, both of Manchester Township, prior to the Johnson's casting their votes in the midterm election at Zion Lutheran Church in Manchester Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Midterm election 2018 in Hellam Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Midterm election 2018 in Hellam Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Tracy Wagner, left, looks on as her husband, Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Tracy Wagner, left, looks on as her husband, Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Tracy Wagner, left, looks on as her husband, Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Tracy Wagner, left, looks on as her husband, Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner, right, and his wife Tracy make their way into their polling location at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center to vote in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner, right, and his wife Tracy make their way into their polling location at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center to vote in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner exits his polling location at after casting his vote in the midterm election at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner exits his polling location at after casting his vote in the midterm election at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Midterm election 2018 in Hellam Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Midterm election 2018 in Hellam Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Midterm election in York County, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Midterm election in York County, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Tracy Wagner, left, looks on as her husband, Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Tracy Wagner, left, looks on as her husband, Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Midterm election in York County, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Midterm election in York County, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Midterm election in York County, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Midterm election in York County, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Arnold Anstine, left, represents Republican 94th District state House race candidate Stan Saylor as he greets voter John Stewart before Stewart casts his vote in the midterm election at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Arnold Anstine, left, represents Republican 94th District state House race candidate Stan Saylor as he greets voter John Stewart before Stewart casts his vote in the midterm election at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Democratic 94th District state House candidate Steve Snell greets arrivals before they cast their midterm election vote at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Democratic 94th District state House candidate Steve Snell greets arrivals before they cast their midterm election vote at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
"Red or blue?," said Jean Poholsky, left, of Windsor Township, when greeted by Democratic 94th District state House candidate Steve Snell, before casting her vote in the midterm election, at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
"Red or blue?," said Jean Poholsky, left, of Windsor Township, when greeted by Democratic 94th District state House candidate Steve Snell, before casting her vote in the midterm election, at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Democratic 94th District state House candidate Steve Snell, left, chats with Jean Poholsky, of Windsor Township, before Poholsky votes in the midterm election, at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Democratic 94th District state House candidate Steve Snell, left, chats with Jean Poholsky, of Windsor Township, before Poholsky votes in the midterm election, at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Jean Poholsky, left, of Windsor Township, shares a laugh with Democratic 94th District state House candidate Steve Snell, before casting her vote in the midterm election, at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Jean Poholsky, left, of Windsor Township, shares a laugh with Democratic 94th District state House candidate Steve Snell, before casting her vote in the midterm election, at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Midterm election signs in Windsor Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Midterm election signs in Windsor Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Midterm election in York County, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Midterm election in York County, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Democratic 47th District state House candidate Michael Wascovich, left, greets Lisa Smeltzer, right, and her daughter Jade Collier, both of Manchester Township, prior to the duo casting their votes in the midterm election at Zion Lutheran Church in Manchester Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Democratic 47th District state House candidate Michael Wascovich, left, greets Lisa Smeltzer, right, and her daughter Jade Collier, both of Manchester Township, prior to the duo casting their votes in the midterm election at Zion Lutheran Church in Manchester Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Democratic 47th District state House candidate Michael Wascovich, right, greets Helen Smoker, of Manchester Township, prior to the Smoker casting her vote in the midterm election at Zion Lutheran Church in Manchester Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Democratic 47th District state House candidate Michael Wascovich, right, greets Helen Smoker, of Manchester Township, prior to the Smoker casting her vote in the midterm election at Zion Lutheran Church in Manchester Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Scott Wagner addresses media after casting his vote at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    HARRISBURG — Tom Wolf won a second term as Pennsylvania governor on Tuesday, beating brash Republican challenger Scott Wagner and sending the Democrat back for another four years to share power with a GOP-controlled Legislature.

    Wolf has said he will continue advancing his first-term priorities, including trying to fix funding inequities in public schools and seeking to impose a severance tax on the Marcellus Shale natural gas industry. But he will be up against Republican lawmakers who fought two extended budget battles with him and blocked many of his top priorities.

    Even so, Wolf's re-election will give Democrats a seat at the table for the first time in 30 years when Pennsylvania draws a new map of congressional districts after the 2020 Census.

    Wolf, speaking to supporters in York on Tuesday night, said Pennsylvanians voted for a state "that has a really bright future" and "for a public service that actually has integrity, that you can trust." He pledged to make schools better, keep accessible health care and the economy strong and to protect seniors and women.

    The incumbent ran what analysts called a conservative campaign designed to limit mistakes and take advantage of Wagner's liabilities. Wolf refused to debate Wagner more than once, and his campaign worked to capitalize on Wagner's penchant for eyebrow-raising off-the-cuff comments. That included advising Wolf last month to put on a catcher's mask because "I'm going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes."

    The two candidates were studies in contrast. Wolf is soft-spoken and chooses his words carefully. When Wagner announced his candidacy, he declared, "I am going to be the next governor, take that to the bank."

    Wagner, a 63-year-old former state senator who made millions from his garbage-hauling business, mostly self-financed his campaign. He had promised to cut taxes and rein in an out-of-control state government. But he fought an unexpectedly bruising and expensive three-way primary, and spent considerable time trying to walk back previous comments he had made, including criticisms public schools and teachers.

    Meanwhile, Wolf heavily outraised him, with help from labor unions that Wagner had made the target of some of his sharpest criticisms.

    Wolf, 69, ran his family's building products company for most of three decades before becoming governor in 2015, except for a short stint as Pennsylvania's revenue secretary.

    He has been a champion for liberal causes, including imposing an effective moratorium on the death penalty, defending Pennsylvania's expansion of Medicaid under the 2010 federal health care law known as "Obamacare" and blocking legislation that would have curtailed abortion rights.

    Joining Wolf as lieutenant governor will be John Fetterman, the Braddock mayor whose efforts to improve the impoverished town over the past 13 years drew national attention and made him a media darling. Fetterman beat sitting Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in a five-way Democratic primary in May.
     

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/politics/elections/2018/11/06/gov-tom-wolf-wins-second-term/1911431002/