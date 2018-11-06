CLOSE Scott Perry (R) and George Scott (D) talk about tariffs and trade agreements during Rotary Club of York debate John A. Pavoncello, York Dispatch

The 10th District House race has been called one of the most competitive in the state, and with a last-minute wave of donations and the race being re-classified as a "Republican toss-up," it continued on that path through Election Day.

Three-term incumbent Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, and Democratic challenger George Scott were both eager to win a race that has been documented as neck and neck in polling and election forecasts.

Most recently, on Monday, Nov. 5, the independent political analytics newsletter The Cook Political Report changed the election forecast of the race from "lean Republican" to "Republican toss-up."

While the shift in status still slightly favors Perry, "either party has a good chance of winning," the newsletter states.

The only other Pennsylvania race listed as a toss-up by the newsletter is the 1st District House race — covering all of Berks County and a sliver of Montgomery County— between Democrat Scott Wallace and one-term Republican incumbent Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

Last month, the political analytics website FiveThirtyEight also reported it is most likely that Perry will win the 10th District by four points, but the spectrum of possibility included Scott winning by as much as 11 points.

Donations: The status of the race isn't the only thing that's changed just before Election Day; The Washington Post reported Tuesday the candidates received a wave of last-minute donations from out-of-state groups.

The newspaper reported that by mid-October, outside groups had dumped about $400,000 into the race.

But in the last weeks of the race, outside groups threw an additional $2.1 million into the mix in support of both candidates.

Campaign finance reports show almost no money from out-of-state entities had been donated to either candidate until the very last stretch, the article continued.

Overall, Scott brought in more than $1.6 million during the campaign, $900,000 of which came between July and October, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Scott has refused corporate political action committee donations, but the Democrat still managed to outraise Perry, who ended the election season with roughly $1.1 million in total receipts.

