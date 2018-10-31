During a stop on the PA Votes Blue bus tour, Gov. Tom Wolf speaks to residents and their children during the York City's Trunk or Treat event. (Photo: Logan Hullinger)

Some of the state's most powerful Democrats visited York City's St. Matthew Lutheran Church as a part of the statewide PA Votes Blue bus tour in hopes of spreading more Democratic enthusiasm — and candy — before the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

The candidates visited during the city's first Trunk or Treat event Wednesday, Oct. 31. which was created to provide a safe environment for children and their families on Halloween night.

Hundreds flocked to the event, walking through aisles of vehicles that had Halloween-theme decorations in the trunks and plenty of treats for the wave of children in costumes.

Gov. Tom Wolf, Sen. Bob Casey and 10th District congressional candidate George Scott all were present and spent their time socializing with the crowd and passing out candy.

The bus tour started Friday, Oct. 26, but was briefly postponed following Saturday's shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 dead and another six injured.

Wolf said the shooting "put a suspension on politics and put politics into perspective," but he emphasized the beauty of Pennsylvanians uniting under such sorrowful circumstances.

"The hoopla and energy are all important in a campaign, but something like (the shooting) tells you that we need to hang together and be together," he said.

But the governor was still able to enjoy Wednesday's event, which offered a different kind of unity, reflecting on his youth and how important the city's Halloween Day Parade was to him.

"I really like this part, meeting people and interacting with folks," Wolf said. "This is such a joyous time. It's a great time for kids and families, and I love coming here and being a part of it."

As for Election Day, the incumbent reiterated what he has been telling voters across the state, urging Pennsylvanians "to just stay on the path we're on."

Casey, who was seen carrying a pumpkin-shaped bucket customized with one of his campaign stickers, said the energy exuded by the crowd made it clear that the upcoming election is vital.

"People are ready to vote, and the reason they're ready to vote is because there's a lot at stake," Casey said. "It's a very clear choice in my race, as it is in a lot of these campaigns."

But the two-term incumbent said the candidates stopped by the event "to just to be a part of the community" rather than just campaign.

"Giving out candy is a lot more enjoyable than debating your opponent," he quipped.

Scott had only linked up with the the candidates earlier that day in Lancaster, but he said so far the tour has been a great chance to better familiarize himself with more experienced Democrats and take some notes.

"It's been great just to be on the bus and listen to the senator and ask some questions, because as a first-time candidate I'm learning as I go," Scott said. "And the enthusiasm among Democrats is off the charts."

The candidate couldn't help but enjoy himself during the Halloween event, adding, "It's been fun to see people and participate in Halloween."

