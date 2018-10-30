FILE--This combination of October 2017 file photos shows Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf, left, and Republican Scott Wagner. Ending the ability of school boards to raise billions of dollars in school property taxes is a prominent campaign plank for Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner, one that he consistently advocates as a salve for overburdened taxpayers and fixed-income elderly struggling to keep their homes. What he doesn't say is how politically thorny and unrealistic it is when it comes to winning passage in the state Legislature. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, FILE) (Photo: Matt Rourke / AP)

The release of the last wave of campaign finance reports before Election Day shows York County Democratic delegates at the gubernatorial and congressional levels out-raising their conservative counterparts.

Although most of the county's state-level Democratic candidates are all largely trailing their Republican competitors — most of whom are multiple-term incumbents — in fundraising, the Democrats higher on the ballot are bucking that trend.

In the gubernatorial race that has garnered headlines nationwide, Democratic incumbent Gov. Tom Wolf is ending his re-election bid with a solid lead in all aspects of campaign finance while tacking on double-digit leads in all but one poll this season.

Gubernatorial numbers: As of the end of October, Wolf has brought in double the campaign contributions and holds roughly five times more cash on hand than his opponent, Republican Scott Wagner, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Wolf has raised more than $18.6 million throughout his campaign, $3.3 million of which came in since September. He's also spent $25.3 million in total, nearly $8 million of which left the campaign's bank account in the past month.

Wagner has raised just under $9.6 million during the campaign, $1 million of which came during the last month, Department of State statistics show. He's also spent $14.9 million, roughly $2 million since September.

Wolf is ending with $12.2 million cash on hand compared to the former Republican senator's $2.8 million.

But while Wagner has said he is "tapped out" of his own money to put into the race — he's spent roughly $10 million — his campaign has pledged an extra $1 million in campaign ads the week before Election Day, according to a Monday, Oct. 29, news release.

10th District: At the congressional level, the Democrats are in the lead by a much smaller margin.

In the 10th District battle between three-term incumbent Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, and Democratic challenger George Scott, Scott is ending his first political campaign with a lead in both contributions and spending, according to Federal Election Commission reports.

Scott is also on Perry's heels in recent election forecasts by the analytics website FiveThirtyEight, which called the race "one of the most competitive" in the state.

Scott has brought in more than $1.6 million during the campaign, $370,000 of which came in this month in his pre-election filing. Scott has refused corporate political action committee donations since announcing his bid.

The Democrat most recently boasted a powerful surge in campaign contributions, bringing in more than $900,000 between July and October, according to the FEC.

Scott has spent $1.2 million throughout the campaign, $461,000 of which was spent this month. He is ending the election with just under $430,000 cash on hand.

Perry falls a few hundred thousand dollars short of Scott in both areas; he has raised $1.1 million in total, $204,000 of which came this month. He has spent $940,000 total — $292,000 this month — and is ending with $454,345 cash on hand.

11th District: In the 11th District, Democratic challenger Jess King barely edged out one-term Republican incumbent Rep. Lloyd Smucker in contributions, but she was unable to do the same in terms of spending.

King brought in $1.63 million total this election season, $205,000 of which arrived in the campaign account this month. Smucker fell just short, raising $1.62 million total, $100,000 of which came during the one-month period, according to the FEC.

Like Scott, King has refused corporate PAC money.

Although King also has the lead in terms of cash left in the campaign's pocket, with $385,000 to Smucker's $112,000, the Republican has been a heavier spender.

King has spent $1.2 million throughout the campaign, and Smucker has spent $1.5 million. The candidates have spent $430,000 and $172,000 this past month, respectively.

Smucker's lead in the race ranges from single to double digits, according to the FiveThirtyEight election forecasts.

U.S. Senate: Two-term Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey is also proving strong in his re-election bid, more than doubling his opponent's campaign receipts and spending.

Facing off against Republican Rep. Lou Barletta, Casey has brought in $17.3 million this election season, $405,000 of which came in this month, the most recent FEC reports show.

Barletta has out-raised Casey in the last month by bringing in $660,000, but overall he is still well behind Casey, with only $6.8 million in campaign contributions total.

In terms of spending, Casey spent $14.4 million total, $2.6 million of which was disbursed this month. His campaign still has roughly $4.5 million in its wallet.

Barletta, on the other hand, has only spent $6.1 million, $914,000 of which was spent this month. The Republican has just more than $1 million cash on hand.

