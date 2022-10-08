'My home': Fetterman returns for York rally as Senate campaign hits final stretch

With a just a month left before the Nov. 8 election, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman came back to his hometown of York County Saturday to start the final stretch of his campaign.

The rally attracted just over 800 supporters to the York Expo Center as as he continued his run against Republican Mehmet Oz to take over the seat being vacated by Republican Pat Toomey.

“It’s so great to be in York, my home,” Fetterman said.

York County showed big support for him during the Democratic Primary, when he garnered 81% of the vote, nearly 23,000 votes. He said he believes it shows he can get support from “red” counties across the state.

“That was 7,000 more votes than Dr. Oz got in his primary,” Fetterman pointed out. “You know how red York is. We also know that we will hold the line in York and red counties all across Pennsylvania.”

Fetterman talked about his stroke during the rally, which has become an issue during the campaign as some question his ability to serve and his openness about his health.

“Dr. Oz never lets me forget I had a stroke,” Fetterman said. “I can guarantee you there’s at least one person here and every event filming me looking for me to miss some words or push words together. What kind of a doctor loves seeing someone that was sick, stay sick?”

Fetterman went on to reiterate common themes of his campaign, including his stance against crime, his support for health care for all and for abortion rights – and that Oz isn’t from Pennsylvania.

More:Unresolved gray areas in Pa. mail voting law likely to spur fresh confusion, legal challenges

More:Spring Garden Township Police investigate car theft, dozen auto burglaries

More:Oz and Fetterman have a big debate Oct. 25. How many people will have voted by then?

“Dr. Oz doesn’t care about Pennsylvania,” Fetterman said. “He doesn’t live in Pennsylvania. How the hell can you even fight for Pennsylvania? Do you think Dr. Oz can relate to your lives?”

Supporters came to the Fetterman rally for many different reasons.

Mike Cruey said he traveled from Dauphin County to the Fetterman rally because he believes the race is crucial for the country as a whole.

“It’s a very important election that can determine the direction of the country,” he said.

Polls taken in recent weeks have shown that the race between Fetterman and Oz has tightened up considerably. Because of that, Cruey believes Fetterman should go on the offensive with the election just a month away.

“I’m not happy that an outsider has tried to move into the state and buy an election,” Cruey said.

Melanie Hanline of Dover came to her first political rally ever to show support for Fetterman.

“I wanted to show we’re here for him, and our family is supporting him,” she said.

Juan Bortiz, a member CASA in Action, a group that supports immigrant families, said he came to the rally because he believes Fetterman can help Latin Americans if he is elected to the U.S. Senate.

“We need immigration reform that can benefit our people,” Bortiz said. “I’m Puerto Rican. I have U.S. Citizenship. But I have to look forward for all the Latin American people so they can reach citizenship in the United States. And we need people in the Senate that works toward that and he’s the man for that.”