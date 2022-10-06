Fetterman to hold rally in York on Saturday
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will hold a campaign rally Saturday at the Weis Markets Arena at the York Expo Center.
The event will feature Fetterman along with other special guests.
Doors for the event open at 2 p.m., and the rally is slated to last until 4 p.m.
The Weis Markets Arena is located at 334 Carlisle Ave.
Those wanting to attend can sign up by going to www.mobilize.us/allinpa/event/522207/.
Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, is vying with Republican Mehmet Oz for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Pat Toomey.
