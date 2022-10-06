How much did John Fetterman get done as lieutenant governor?
POLITICS

Fetterman to hold rally in York on Saturday

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will hold a campaign rally Saturday at the Weis Markets Arena at the York Expo Center. 

The event will feature Fetterman along with other special guests. 

Doors for the event open at 2 p.m., and the rally is slated to last until 4 p.m.

John Fetterman poses for a selfie with a supporter Saturday in Philly.

The Weis Markets Arena is located at 334 Carlisle Ave. 

Those wanting to attend can sign up by going to www.mobilize.us/allinpa/event/522207/. 

Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, is vying with Republican Mehmet Oz for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Pat Toomey. 

More:How much did John Fetterman get done as lieutenant governor?

More:Oz-Fetterman U.S. Senate race is now a 'toss-up,' analyst says

More:Mehmet Oz is facing accusations of animal abuse tied to his medical research. Here’s what you need to know