York NAACP branch hosts candidate forum

The York Branch of the NAACP is hosting a candidate forum from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Appell Center for Performing Arts.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for this nonpartisan event at the center, which is located at 50 N. George St. In York City.

All candidates running in the 11th Congressional District, 10th Congressional District, 28th Pennsylvania Senate District, 92nd Pennsylvania House District, 93rd Pennsylvania House District and the 169th Pennsylvania House District are invited to attend this forum.

Those interested can attend in person, via Zoom (meeting ID: 813 5569 6279, passcode: 528484) or call in at 1-646- 558- 8656.