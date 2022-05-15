Lt. Gov. John Fetterman recovering after stroke days before Senate primary

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke Friday, ahead of Tuesday's primary election.

Fetterman's wife, Gisele, first noticed stroke symptoms after he reportedly felt ill. He was rushed to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital and treated for a clot to his heart, according to a news release from his campaign.

"The good news is I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage. I’m well on my way to a full recovery," Fetterman said in the release. "But our campaign isn’t slowing down one bit, and we are still on track to win this primary on Tuesday, and flip this Senate seat in November."

Fetterman is the frontrunner in Tuesday's primary to receive the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey.

More:What you need to know for York County's primary election

A day before the stroke, Fetterman came to York City to campaign at Holy Hound Taproom.

Toomey's seat is widely considered among those most likely to flip parties in November, and reporters from CNN and The New York Times were on hand for the Democratic frontrunner's closing pitch.

In one of his closing pitches ahead of Tuesday's primary, Fetterman touted his grassroots financing and his York roots.

"I am 110% bought and paid for by you," Fetterman said to applause. "Send me to Washington, D.C., and I will do your bidding."

More:John Fetterman returns to York roots for closing pitch in Senate race

Fetterman was at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital for observation as of Sunday, according to the news release.

"They’re keeping me here for now for observation, but I should be out of here sometime soon," Fetterman said. "The doctors have assured me that I’ll be able to get back on the trail, but first I need to take a minute, get some rest, and recover. There’s so much at stake in this race, and I’m going to be ready for the hard fight ahead."

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Reporter Matt Enright contributed to this report.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.