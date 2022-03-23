$100 monthly check proposed to cover high gas prices

Leada Gore

al.com (TNS)

A group of Congressional Democrats is proposing a new form of stimulus payments that would help Americans struggling with soaring gas prices.

Reps. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., John Larson, D-Conn., and Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., have introduced the Gas Rebate Act of 2022. The bill proposed sending Americans an “energy rebate” or $100 per month with an additional $100 per dependent for the rest of 2022 in any month where the national average gas price exceeds $4 a gallon.

More:Pennsylvania gas prices: City-by-city gas price increases this week

More:Filing your taxes soon? Here’s how COVID-19 stimulus could affect what you owe

More:Calls to suspend gas taxes across U.S. grow as prices surge

“Americans are feeling the impact at the pump of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, and right now we must work together on commonsense policy solutions to ease the financial burden that my constituents are feeling,” Thompson said. “The Putin Price Hike is putting strain on our economy, and I am proud to be working with Reps. Larson and Underwood to introduce this legislation to provide middle-class Americans with monthly payments to ease the financial burden of this global crises.”

The rebate would follow the same guidelines as the most recent Economic Impact Payment:

$100 for single filers earning less than $75,000 phasing out at $80,000

$100 for joint filers earning less than $150,000 and phasing out at $160,000.

The bill does not include information on how the payments would be funded, and Congress has been hesitant to restart any other form of stimulus payments, so chances of passage are unlikely. The bill comes after more than a month of record-high gas prices with little relief at the pump in sight.

As of Tuesday, the national average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is $4.24, according to AAA.