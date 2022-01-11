Progressive York County pastor launches state House campaign

A progressive York County church pastor is vying for a spot as state representative.

Chris Rodkey, pastor of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Dallastown, made headlines in 2016 after he publicized a local school board member's angry response to his congregation's message of support for Muslims on Ramadan.

Now he's running as a Democrat for the state House seat currently held by Republican Rep. Mike Jones.

A formal announcement and community meet-and-greet will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Goodwill Fire Co., located at 1 S. Main St. in Jacobus borough.

On Monday, Rodkey told The York Dispatch that he's looking forward to meeting new people who also share the desire to be represented in the 93rd District.

"I believe I offer a rational, ethical, and temperate approach to solving problems," Rodkey said, "and I have a focus upon issues that matter to working-class people and their small businesses."

Rodkey made headlines in 2016 after he used the sign outside his church to wish Muslims a "blessed Ramadan."

St. Paul's continued to use its billboard after the 2016 incident. Two years later, it blasted a new message: "Blessed are those from the a—holes."

"I know there are people that have not been happy with the signs, there's also people that who have come here because of the signs," Rodkey told The York Dispatch in 2018. "What I hope to do in preaching is to teach people to engage the world biblically."

