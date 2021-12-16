Spring Garden college student writes own name on November ballot, wins constable position

Every vote counts. That's what a 21-year-old Spring Garden Township college student learned this week.

William Fraser didn't think much of it when, during the November election, he wrote his own name on the ballot for an open constable position. He told his father, who also found the situation funny and voted for is son as well.

Two votes, however, was all it took.

Weeks later, the York County Board of Elections notified Fraser that he had been elected as one of Spring Garden Township's two constables.

“This was not planned at all — this was a joke ...," Fraser said. "I had no idea that anything like this could actually happen."

Yet Fraser was declared a winner, alongside Republican Bruce Bartz.

In this particular race, voters were required to select two candidates — although Bartz's name was the only one on the ballot.

The win shocked Fraser, who was in the middle of studying for his college finals when he heard the news.

The junior is studying corporate communications at Penn State York.

Lacking a detailed job description, Fraser said he at first he didn't know if he would accept the six-year term.

A constable is an appointed officer whose duties are similar to those of a sheriff, according to York County's website.

Those elected to the position typically have two main responsibilities: preserving peace at polling locations during elections and performing judicial duties such as serving warrants or evictions.

After a few days of consideration, and after speaking with a county elections official, Fraser decided to formally decline the position.

“It was not one that I was interested in, but more power to anyone who is interested," he said. “I have a lot of respect for anyone that wants to work in law enforcement, but that's not the career path I'm interested in."

Since Fraser is declining, a second constable must be elected in Spring Garden. In this case, a qualified elector of the municipality could seek appointment by petitioning, according to York County's website.

But come next election, Fraser said, he'll think twice before writing his own name in.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.