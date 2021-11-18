Scott Perry elected next chair of conservative House Freedom Caucus

Staff report

Rep. Scott Perry has been elected as the next chair of the House Freedom Caucus.

The Carroll Township Republican has been a member of the highly conservative group since it was founded in 2015.

"For the past six years, I have stood shoulder to shoulder with the men and women of the Freedom Caucus as we have tirelessly fought to hold the line to promote liberty, safety and prosperity for Americans,'' Perry said in a statement Monday evening. "I am grateful to continue to carry the torch for these champions of freedom."

Perry's office also announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be working from home while quarantining, as instructed by the House physician. His symptoms have been mild.

Perry was one of three Republicans who did not vote Tuesday on the question of censuring GOP Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for posting an animated video depicting him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Two Republicans joined all Democrats in the 223-to-207 vote to officially reprimand Gosar. One Republican voted "present."

Perry will become the Freedom Caucus chair on Jan. 1. He succeeds Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, who was term limited and could not run again.

Perry was highlighted in a Senate report detailing former President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election. While publicly proclaiming that Trump had won the election and leading motions to have Pennsylvania's Electoral College votes decertified, Perry also worked behind the scenes, making key connections in the weeks leading to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Freedom Caucus has become a home for Trump's most loyal supporters, according to CNN.