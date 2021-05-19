Lebanon County Republican wins 48th Senate District special election

Republican Chris Gebhard handily won the state's 48th Senate District special election on Tuesday.

With 100% of precincts reporting in all of the district's three counties, unofficial Department of State results as of 12:45 a.m. had Gebhard with 62.8% of the vote in the four-candidate race.

He will now fill the seat of the late state Sen. Dave Arnold, R-Lebanon, who died in January after a 15-month battle with brain cancer.

"There is a significant amount of work to do to enact an agenda focused on reducing taxes, eliminating wasteful regulations, getting our Commonwealth's businesses and schools reopen and push a Pennsylvania First agenda," Gebhard said in a statement. "We must pass legislation to restore integrity and confidence in our electoral system. That mission starts today."

Gebhard's main opponent, Democrat Calvin Clements, of Lebanon County, received 28.8% of the vote.

Gebhard, who serves as president of Hoaster Gebhard & Co., an insurance company in Lebanon County, ran on a platform of reopening the state's economy and schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also pushed to repeal Act 77, which allowed voters to cast a mail-in ballot for any reason. In addition, he aims to try to prevent Gov. Tom Wolf from getting his 2022 budget wish list that includes implementing a 46% personal income tax increase.

Pennsylvania's 48th Senate District includes northeastern York County, part of Dauphin County and all of Lebanon County.

The York County portion of the district comprises 19 voting precincts in Conewago, East Manchester, Newberry and Springettsbury townships and the boroughs of Goldsboro, Lewisberry, Manchester, Mount Wolf and York Haven

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.