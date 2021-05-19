Buckingham, Dennis win York City Council primary election

Democrats Betsy Buckingham and Felicia Dennis will likely fill the two soon-to-be vacant seats on York City Council after coming out on top of the race Tuesday.

With 100% of city precincts reporting, Buckingham received 36.4% of the vote and Dennis earned 27.5% of the vote. Barring a challenge from a write-in candidate in November, the two candidates will replace council President Henry Nixon and council member Judy Ritter-Dickson.

Nixon and Ritter-Dickson did not run for reelection, and no one ran in the Republican primary for the city council.

“Through this whole thing, I campaigned hard. I was strategic,” Buckingham said. “I got to meet a lot of really great people, and I had a warm reception. And I’m grateful to the other candidates for putting themselves out there along with me."

Before retirement, Buckingham spent decades leading fundraising efforts for local nonprofit organizations. She has said serving on the city council would serve as a natural continuation of her public service.

Buckingham is also the wife of former council member Michael Buckingham.

Dennis is a local faith leader and community activist who was a prominent voice in local protests spurred by the death of George Floyd last year.

She also works for the city as an ecosystem coordinator, a position in which she meets with residents and connects those in need with available services.

Dennis' campaign has largely focused on the necessity for additional youth programs in the city. She has also stressed the need to improve food and job security.

“I want to thank God. I’m grateful for the victory tonight,” Dennis said. “I’m just looking forward to serving our community and really making an impact with the other council members that are currently serving.”

