All three York County Common Pleas candidates advance to general election

All three candidates for the two open seats on the York County Court of Common Pleas will have have a shot in the general election.

Local attorneys Suzanne Smith and Steve Stambaugh, who cross-filed as both Democrats and Republicans in the primary election, will both have their names on the ballot as Democrats in November.

In that race, with 97.5% of precincts reporting as of 1 a.m., Smith received 61.3% of the vote and Stambaugh received 38.7% of the vote.

In addition, attorney Joe Gothie, who only ran as a Republican, and Stambaugh will appear on the November ballot as Republicans.

Gothie received 37.1% of the vote, and Stambaugh received 41.3% of the vote. Smith received 21.5% of the vote.

All three candidates have practiced law in York County for decades.

When asked about the most pressing needs in the county court system, Smith previously said one priority is addressing mental health issues and addiction issues as they relate to court cases.

Gothie said that he believes newly elected judges must listen to their colleagues to truly know what issues are most pressing.

Stambaugh noted that York County's judges bear "an incredible caseload" and said the court needs skilled, effective judges.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.